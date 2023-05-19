QChain CEO Andrei Zaitev Highlights Ten Bullish "Narratives" for the Blockchain Space Between 2023 and 2027

Image: ShutterstockAndrei Zaitev, the man at the helm of the decentralized blockchain platform QChain, has shared his thoughts on the ten narratives for the blockchain space in the coming times. To fuel the bullish sentiment flowing in a significant section of the crypto community despite the currently fluctuating prices, Zaitev’s predictions all happen to be pretty positive.Andrei Zaitev believes ‘blockchain is not the future, but rather the present’, and it has solidified its position as one of the most in-demand products across international markets in the coming decade. In Zaitev’s list of the top ten narratives he believes are worth looking out for in the blockchain space, first is the idea of blockchain in the user's phone. With mobile traffic dominating the internet, the cryptocurrency market is on the way to transitioning to the "mobile stage". This has significant implications for the industry, as it opens up new opportunities for innovation and adoption.Zaitev also highlights the focus on: 1. zero-knowledge systems, 2. multilateral computing, and 3. post-quantum cryptography as well. As he states, the team at Andreessen Horowitz or a16z (a venture capital firm located in Silicon Valley) has made significant contributions in this area already, and yet more privacy and scalability solutions will be brought forth by blockchains experts in the coming days.Zaitev’s third narrative is centered on the usage of VDF hardware for a range of sectors, from lotteries to elections. VDF stands for Verifiable Delay Function, and it is a cryptographic primitive that has been gaining attention in the industry. Further, the fourth narrative states that as blockchain technology evolves, we can expect to see more fully on-chain games and autonomous worlds, Zaitev believes.Next, Zaitev further vies for NFTs to be incorporated into our daily activities more frequently, as a next step to the widespread adoption of NFTs we see today. Moreover, the sixth narrative relays that decentralized data storage just might be taking precedence over centralized data storage. With the seventh narrative, Zaitev says that AI might be integrated into the blockchain industry for an increasing number of use cases.As the eighth narrative, gaming has the potential to become more integrated with blockchains for better benefits for users, with Zaitev’s focus being on Triple-A Games. The ninth narrative declares that blockchain-based wallets will lower entry barriers and open up the world of web3 for the general populace, as they are slated to play a role much bigger than just the storage of cryptocurrency. Finally, decentralized social media (Desoc) is all set to replace traditional social media in the near future. All these narratives offer valuable insights into the latest trends and developments in the blockchain and crypto industry. As crypto experts speculate on the next crypto bull run to commence soon enough, the growth of the blockchain space is simultaneous and worth watching out for.Before becoming the CEO of QChain in 2021, Zaitev has built experience in managing both large enterprises and startups. Having been involved in blockchain projects since 2013, Zaitev invested early in multiple first-generation blockchain projects, including Ethereum, Tezos, Cosmos, ARK Blockchain, and EOS. For now, Zaitev is focused on the development of Qchain and its ecosystem of products and projects. Zaitev proclaims that “every day, hundreds of users are installing the QNode application to access the ecosystem. Meanwhile more projects are being built in the QChain ecosystem every day, while the team develops an EVM compatible sidechain based on Substrate” with plans to join the Polkadot blockchain ecosystem. Shashank is the founder of yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash
