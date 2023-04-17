SUI Token Takes Center Stage as KuCoin's 25th Spotlight Token in Web3

Image: Shutterstock

The Sui blockchain's native currency, the SUI Token, has four primary purposes. These purposes would be: for staking and participating in the proof of stake PoS consensus mechanism on the blockchain, to pay for the gas costs required in transactions, to stand in as a means of exchange on the blockchain, and finally, to allow holders of the SUI Token to take part in on-chain governance decisions and voting.

Sui Blockchain, a promising new tier 1 blockchain network that aspires to promote fast and cost-efficient dApp development, has reached a major milestone with KuCoin's selection of SUI token as its 25th Spotlight Token. Since it is the network's native currency, the SUI token will be crucial in propelling blockchain-related research and widespread use.The key selling point of Sui Blockchain is its horizontal scalability, which allows the network to handle a huge number of decentralized applications (dApps) without compromising on performance or efficiency. As a result, developers who need a great deal of wiggle room in their blockchain applications can rapidly and easily create and deploy their own unique solutions, which is a huge plus.KuCoin's 25th Spotlight Token, SUI, will help spur development in the cryptocurrency industry by giving programmers access to a new layer 1 blockchain network optimized to facilitate rapid, low-cost dApp creation. This is quite the major event for the blockchain community, because it provides a stable foundation for creative solutions without sacrificing speed or security.Sui is the first layer 1 blockchain to be designed solely for creators and developers to build easily accessible web3 applications for the coming generations. With its high throughput and rapid settlement rates, diverse on-chain assets, and user-friendly Web3 experiences, Sui Network offers a blockchain platform with broad applicability. Sui Network is an innovative step forward in blockchain technology, built from the ground up to serve the demands of the ‘next billion users in web3’, as the team puts it.The KuCoin Spotlight Token Program chooses promising blockchain initiatives and works to ensure their long-term success. Keeping this in mind, it’s now wonder that SUI was selected as the 25th recipient of this honor.