Web 3.0 will be a web of trust aligned to India: Dr. Singhvi at Namaste Web3





CoinDCX and Forbes India organised the second event of their educational and awareness campaign, Namaste Web3, in Delhi on March 11, 2023. The event was themed "Is Web3 India's next big thing for a $5 trillion economy?" and received a great response at The Imperial Hotel in New Delhi.



In the keynote address, Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, MP, Rajya Sabha, Chair Parliamentary Standing Committees on Commerce, talked about the $5 trillion dollar economy and whether Web3 is India's next big thing.

“I stand here not as chair of the parliamentary standing committee on commerce but as one of a growing tribe of fellow Web3 enthusiasts who believe Web3 can be one of the biggest factors in bringing to fruition India's dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy,” Dr. Singhvi said.





Dr. Singhvi went on to talk about how blockchain remains at the core of Web3. He mentioned that Web3 envisions empowering its users in terms of controlling privacy, data, and ownership. He added that Web3 is a reaction to the centralised domination of a handful of tech giants in cyberspace.





Quoting Elvin Tofler, Dr. Singhvi put emphasis on the importance of unlearning and how India needs to relearn about the growing Web3 industry, “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who can’t read and write, but those who can't learn, unlearn, and re-learn. Learning, unlearning, and re-learning is a core part of the process that each of us has to engage in.”





Additionally, Dr. Dinghvi expressed his views that blockchain tech isn’t just a more efficient way to settle securities and that it will fundamentally change market structures and possibly even the architecture of the internet itself.





Reflection on the importance of events like Namaste Web3, Dr. Singhvi said, “Educational initiatives like Namaste Web3, which travels from city to city inviting tech enthusiasts and industry leaders to join the Web3 revolution, can be quite effective in informing the public about the potential benefits of blockchain-based finance.”





According to Dr. Singhvi, “Web3.0 will be a web of trust. Web3 is aligned to india. Web3 gets a boost from one of India's strongest assets - its tech talent.”









You can watch the coverage of the event here

The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash