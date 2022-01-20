Immunity Building in Kids

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

A strong immunity is the key to healthy child and a strong immunity demands balanced nutrition. Micronutrients including vitamins (Vitamins A, B, C, D, E) and minerals like zinc, selenium, copper, etc play an important role in boosting the immune response in kids. A deficiency of these vital nutrients can lead to weak immunity making your children vulnerable to infections and illnesses. Though in most cases these demands of nutrition can be met using a healthy balanced diet in a few challenging situation where diet can not meet the demands of nutrition, pediatricians may recommend multivitamin supplements for your kids in addition to a healthy diet. If your doctor has recommended, it is important to regularly give these supplements to your kid to boost his growth, development and specially, immunity during the vulnerable times of COVID-19 pandemic.