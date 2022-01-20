Monetary policy needs to be normalised quickly as any delay risks even bigger rate hikes down the road and more policy uncertainty, which could be painful

Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures that come with untold risks. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), like central banks worldwide, made this leap of faith as it scrambled to respond to the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic by reducing interest rates and injecting excess liquidity to cushion the economy from acute disruptions. Nearly two years later, there is a new mutation of the coronavirus; inflation is disturbingly high (see chart) but economic growth is anaemic; the repo rate is at an all-time low of 4 percent but consumption and investment demand are in low gear; industrial production is bleak but stock markets are cheerful.



Against this backdrop, despite growing inflationary challenges, the RBI has said it will remain committed to continue its accommodative stance until there are signs of durable growth in the economy. In other words, the central bank prefers a status-quo till the time there is a clear uptick in the investment cycle.





High inflation and low growth

The investment logjam

Stability amidst volatility

