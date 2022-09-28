Arthritis and bone health

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Physical therapy (PT) is a promising treatment option for arthritis as it can help manage symptoms, increase mobility, and improve the physiological functioning of an individual. The best type of PT depends on the concerns and treatment goals and may include stretching exercises, long walks, and several indoor activities. It may include exercises that help strengthen the muscles around the joint areas, reduce joint stress, and enhance locomotive ability, thus easing out everyday movements.Physical activity and exercise, especially in rheumatic arthritis and osteoarthritis, increase endurance, alleviate stiffness, decrease fatigue, stimulate coordination, improve balance and stability, and boost overall fitness levels. Physical therapy is proven to ease arthritis symptoms, reduce the need for pain medication, and even delay or negate the need for surgery.However, the type of physical therapy needed by an individual is based on age, sex, clinical condition, and medical management parameters. A specialized individual physical therapy for the treatment and rehabilitation of people with arthritis can be formulated by encompassing the frequency of sessions, and considering the severity of arthritis, lifestyle habits, health condition, and response to the treatment to obtain optimal health benefits.Some physical therapists recommend supportive devices or changes to an individual’s living environment to further reduce arthritis pain. Doctors may also recommend physical therapy after surgery.Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD