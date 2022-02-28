Love yourself enough to live a healthy lifestyle

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Regular exercise and physical activity promotes strong muscles and bones and improve respiratory, cardiovascular and overall health. But nowadays finding time for some physical activity has become difficult. People nowadays sit long hours in front of screens whether during working hours or at home. They prefer online shopping, online movie watching and spending a sedentary life. A sedentary life can affect your health in ways you may not realize.A sedentary lifestyle causes obesity, diabetes, sleep apnea, joint pain, risk of stroke, heart disease risk, hypertension, anxiety, depression etc. It can lead to loss of flexibility as the flow of blood is comparatively slow through firm and bound muscles. It can also cause inflammation and pain. The best way to keep yourself and your family away from such lifestyle diseases is by being active and having balanced food. Being active and doing moderate physical activity reduces the risk of developing such diseases and staying healthy.So, it's always better to take some time out, engage the whole family in some physical activity and spent quality family time. This video presents the importance of good muscular-skeletal health to stay healthy, love yourself and your family.Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD