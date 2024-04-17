Confidence: How it helps to keep the marketing budget healthy and long-term

When you were a child, what superpower did you want to have? Flying? Telekineses? Invisibility? And what about now in later life? In fact, one of the most desired superpowers among adults is mind-reading. And it makes sense – not least in a business context. A marketing director, for example, would probably use this superpower to find out their CEO’s future plans for the marketing budget. Do they have to be prepared to defend it? Is the CEO planning a cut in the marketing budget that might harm the company’s long-term performance?