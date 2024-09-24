Top 10 most expensive bikes in India in 2024





T

Top 10 most expensive bikes in India

Bike Displacement (in cc) Price (in INR) #1 Ducati Superleggera V4 998 1,12,00,000 #2 Kawasaki Ninja H2R 998 79,90,000 #3 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini 1103 72,00,000 #4 Ducati Panigale V4 R 998 to 1103

69,00,000 #5 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse 1768

43,00,000 #6 Indian Challenger Dark Horse 1768

41,00,000 #7 Harley Davidson Road Glide Special 1868 40,49,000 #8 Honda Gold Wing 1833 40,00,000 #9 Harley Davidson Street Glide Special 1868 37,49,000 #10 BMW K 1600 Grand America 1649 33,00,000

Ducati Superleggera V4

The Superleggera V4 is powered by a 998cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, capable of delivering 224 horsepower. With a full racing exhaust system, this power can be further enhanced to 234 hp.

It is incredibly lightweight. Its dry weight is 159 kg, which can be reduced to 152.2 kg using a racing kit.

The motorcycle delivers a torque of 87.7 lb-ft with the complete racing exhaust setup.

Ducati's experience in motorcycle aerodynamics, particularly in competitive racing environments, has influenced the design and development of the Superleggera V4.

The bike has a fuel tank capacity of 16 litres.

Kawasaki Ninja H2R

The Ninja H2R has a 998cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 16-valve in-line four engine. This engine is notable for its supercharger, contributing to its impressive power output.

It can deliver a remarkable 326 hp at 14,500 rpm when equipped with Ram Air.

The bike offers a torque of 121.7 lb-ft at 12,500 rpm.

The dry weight of the bike is around 216 kg.

One unique aspect is its Mirror Coated Matte Spark Black colour, which offers a highly reflective, glasslike metal appearance.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini

It is powered by a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine, delivering an impressive 208 hp. This engine features a counter-rotating shaft and desmodromic distribution with four valves per cylinder, similar to what is found in Ducati's MotoGP and Superbike models.

The motorcycle features a dedicated livery in "Citrea Green" and "Dac Orange," mimicking the colour scheme of the HuracÃ¡n STO. The design incorporates carbon fibre in various components, enhancing its aesthetic appeal and performance.

Ducati Panigale V4 R

The Panigale V4 R is powered by a 998cc Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 engine. In its standard configuration, the engine produces 221 HP, but the power output increases to 234 HP with the optional Akrapovic exhaust installed.

It delivers a torque of 83 lbs-ft.

It has a fuel tank capacity of 17 litres.

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse

It's powered by a 1,768 cc liquid-cooled PowerPlus V-Twin engine, delivering 122 horsepower and 128 lb-ft of torque. This provides both low-end torque and top-end passing power.

The bike has a 7-inch RIDE COMMAND touchscreen for navigation and controls. It includes cruise control, keyless ignition, and a built-in audio system with high-output speakers delivering 200 watts of audio. It also offers long-haul storage with over 35 gallons of weatherproof, remote-locking storage.

Indian Challenger Dark Horse

The Challenger Dark Horse is equipped with a liquid-cooled PowerPlus engine, boasting a displacement of 108 cubic inches. This V-twin engine delivers 122 horsepower and a peak torque of 128 ft-lbs at 3800 rpm, ensuring strong performance across various conditions.

It features a 6-speed manual transmission with a final drive ratio of 2.38 and a gear-driven primary drive with a wet clutch, which contributes to the bike's smooth power delivery and riding experience.

It has a fuel tank capacity of 22.7 litres.

It includes a 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND with navigation and Apple CarPlay integration, LED lighting including a Pathfinder LED headlamp, and a fairing-mounted instrument cluster with various indicators.





Harley Davidson Road Glide Special

It's equipped with a Milwaukee-EightÂ® 114 V-Twin engine, which has a displacement of 114 cubic inches and provides a torque of 118 ft-lb at 3250 RPM.

The estimated power output is around 100.5 HP, and the torque is 119 lbs-ft at 3000 RPM.

It has a fuel capacity of 22.7 litres.

It comes with the Boom!â„¢ Box GTS infotainment system, which includes a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen for navigation and media control.

Honda Gold Wing

This bike is powered by a 1,833cc horizontally opposed, liquid-cooled, six-cylinder engine.

The bike offers two transmission options: a 7-speed automatic Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with Walking Mode and a 6-speed manual transmission with reverse functionality. The DCT version is particularly praised for its ease of use and efficiency.

The Gold Wing comes standard with various technologies, including throttle-by-wire, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Hill Start Assist, Smart Key, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), and LED lighting. It also features a 55-watt speaker system and optional lights for enhanced visibility and convenience.

Harley Davidson Street Glide Special

This bike is powered by a Milwaukee-EightÂ® 114 V-Twin engine, a key feature across various model years. The estimated power output is around 100.5 HP, and the torque is approximately 118-123 ft-lb, depending on the model year.

One of the distinctive features of the Street Glide Special is its infotainment system, the Boombox GTS. This system offers a modern interface with features specifically designed for motorcycling. It includes elements such as a full-colour TFT display, integrated GPS, and compatibility with mobile devices.

Aesthetically, the Street Glide Special is known for its stretched saddlebags, which give it a sleek look and ample storage space.

The bike's design is often characterised by blacked-out components, including the front forks, handlebars, tank console, and exhaust, contributing to its aggressive and modern appearance.

BMW K 1600 Grand America

The BMW K 1600 Grand America has a powerful 1649 cc in-line six-cylinder engine, renowned for its smooth running characteristics. The engine delivers a remarkable 160 horsepower at 6,750 rpm and a torque of 132.7 lbs-ft at 5,250 rpm.

The motorcycle features a practical top case with speakers matching the audio system 2.0, a USB-A charging socket, and a backrest for the passenger. An integrated smartphone charging storage compartment, which uses a USB-C port, is also included.

One of the key highlights of the K 1600 Grand America is its unique water transfer paintwork, a first in motorcycle series production. This painting process emphasises the bike's exclusive character. The bike is equipped with new full-LED headlights with adaptive lighting for improved visibility and safety, providing better illumination and dynamic cornering visibility.

he most expensive bikes in India blend power, lightness, and cutting-edge technology to deliver an exceptional riding experience. They emphasize aerodynamics and design to achieve high performance and a unique aesthetic appeal. Letâ€™s explore the most costly bikes in India.Below, we have compiled a list of India's most expensive bikes, arranged in ascending order. We've included their cubic capacity and price, with data sourced from industry sources.Letâ€™s understand what makes the most expensive bikes in India worth the big bucks.The Ducati Superleggera V4 is Indiaâ€™s costliest bike. It is a limited edition bike, with only 500 numbered units produced. Key features include:The Kawasaki Ninja H2R is one of Indiaâ€™s most expensive bikes. It is a powerful motorcycle known for its supercharged engine and exceptional performance. Here are some key details about this bike:The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is the product of a collaboration between Ducati and Lamborghini. The Lamborghini HuracÃ¡n STO, a high-performance model in the HuracÃ¡n family, inspires this motorcycle. Key aspects of this bike include:The Ducati Panigale V4 R is designed to deliver a race-track experience on a road-legal bike. It is a coveted choice for enthusiasts seeking top-tier performance and Italian engineering. Here are its key features:The Indian Pursuit Dark Horse, one of the most expensive bikes in India, is designed for those who seek a blend of performance and luxury in a touring motorcycle. Here's an overview of its key features:The Indian Challenger Dark Horse combines modern technology and classic style. It's known for its performance and comfort, making it a popular choice for long rides. Here are its key features:The Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special is a touring motorcycle known for its style and performance. It's a popular choice for touring enthusiasts who want a combination of performance and comfort on long rides. Here's an overview of its key features:The Honda Gold Wing, one of the most costly bikes in India, is celebrated for its combination of comfort, technology, and performance. Here's an overview of its key features:The Street Glide Special is one of Indiaâ€™s most expensive bikes, recognised for its blend of performance and style. Key features include:The BMW K 1600 Grand America has key features, including: