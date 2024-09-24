Top 10 most expensive bikes in India in 2024

Explore the most expensive bikes in India—top-tier motorcycles that prioritise performance, technology, and style for an exceptional riding experience.
|Bike
|Displacement (in cc)
|Price (in INR)
|#1 Ducati Superleggera V4
|998
|1,12,00,000
|#2 Kawasaki Ninja H2R
|998
|79,90,000
|#3 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini
|1103
|72,00,000
|#4 Ducati Panigale V4 R
|998 to 1103
|69,00,000
|#5 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse
|1768
|43,00,000
|#6 Indian Challenger Dark Horse
|1768
|41,00,000
|#7 Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
|1868
|40,49,000
|#8 Honda Gold Wing
|1833
|40,00,000
|#9 Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
|1868
|37,49,000
|#10 BMW K 1600 Grand America
|1649
|33,00,000