Thoughts on women

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 5, 2020 12:35:06 PM IST

ayn randImage: Julius Shulman / Conde Nast via Getty Images



The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me?
—Ayn Rand
I owe nothing to women’s lib.
—Margaret Thatcher

The No 1 impediment to women succeeding in the workforce is now in the home.
—Sheryl Sandberg

Women like me aren’t supposed to run for office.
—Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Women don’t realise how powerful they are.
—Judith Light

There is a special place in hell for women who do not help other women.
—Madeleine Albright

A wise girl knows her limits, a smart girl knows that she has none.
—Marilyn Monroe

Well-behaved women seldom make history.
—Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.
—Nora Ephron

If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.
—Katharine Hepburn

The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.
—Alice Walker

You take your life in your own hands, and what happens? A terrible thing, no one to blame.
—Erica Jong

Women, I am a feminist. I’ve been female for a long time now. I’d be stupid not to be on my own side.
—Maya Angelou

Women, like men, should try to do the impossible. And when they fail, their failure should be a challenge to others.
—Amelia Earhart

Women like to sit down with trouble—as if it were knitting.
—Ellen Glasgow

(This story appears in the 13 March, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

