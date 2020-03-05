Thoughts on women

Image: Julius Shulman / Conde Nast via Getty Images







The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me?

—Ayn Rand Image: Julius Shulman / Conde Nast via Getty ImagesThe question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me?

(This story appears in the 13 March, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

I owe nothing to women’s lib.The No 1 impediment to women succeeding in the workforce is now in the home.Women like me aren’t supposed to run for office.Women don’t realise how powerful they are.There is a special place in hell for women who do not help other women.A wise girl knows her limits, a smart girl knows that she has none.Well-behaved women seldom make history.Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.You take your life in your own hands, and what happens? A terrible thing, no one to blame.Women, I am a feminist. I’ve been female for a long time now. I’d be stupid not to be on my own side.Women, like men, should try to do the impossible. And when they fail, their failure should be a challenge to others.Women like to sit down with trouble—as if it were knitting.