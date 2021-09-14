Who will be on the next SpaceX mission?

Inspiration4 mission commander Jared Isaacman, founder and chief executive officer of Shift4 Payments

Image: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP



For the first time on Wednesday, SpaceX is due to send into orbit a crew made up entirely of complete novices, without a professional astronaut on board.



The four passengers are supposed to embody the opening-up of space to everyone, giving the mission its name: Inspiration4.



A billionaire, Jared Isaacman, is behind the project. It was he who chartered the mission, at his own expense, inviting three anonymous people to join him, via a rather original selection process. Each seat has been assigned to represent a specific value.



Jared Isaacman, billionaire pilot

Hayley Arceneaux, cancer survivor

Sian Proctor, professor and astronaut candidate

Chris Sembroski, Air Force vet