Know how your diet may be triggering your acid reflux & tips to manage it

Instead of whole milk and full-fat dairy products, try reduced-fat, low-fat, fat-free milk, yogurt, cheese, or ice cream. Alternatively, you can try non-dairy options like soy, almond milk, or non-dairy ice cream alternatives. Try plain bread or rolls, pancakes, waffles, bagels, or low-fat muffins as an alternative to high-fat items like biscuits, croissants, doughnuts, or sweet rolls. To replace fatty meat, fried meat, lunch meat, or sausages, try lean meat, poultry without its skin, fish, tofu, or eggs. As an alternative to fried or creamed vegetables, onions, tomatoes, tomato products, or vegetable juices, try a variety of other fresh, frozen, or canned vegetables prepared without added fat. Avoid citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, limes, and grapefruit. Try any other fresh, frozen, or canned fruit or juice that you can tolerate well.

Eat smaller meals.

Eat slowly. Don't snack unless you're hungry.

Lastly,Avoid eating right before bedtime.

However, If you think that your acid reflux and heartburn symptoms are persistent, please consult your gastroenterologist to “Guard against GERD” and further complications!

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Our food pipe aka esophagus carries food from the throat to the stomach. The lower esophagus has a specialized muscle around it that usually stays tightly closed, opening only to allow food and liquid into the stomach. It acts to prevent the reflux of stomach acid into the esophagus.In GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease), people regularly have acid reflux, heartburn, or other symptoms caused by gastric acid moving up in the esophagus. These symptoms include heartburn, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, and bitter fluid flowing into the mouth.Certain foods may cause the lower esophageal muscle to relax, causing reflux. Some changes may help to avoid reflux & its associated symptoms.