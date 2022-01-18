Amitabh Ray, managing director of Ericsson Global Services India

Image: Debarshi Sarkar for Forbes India



For Amitabh Ray, managing director of Ericsson Global Services India, nurturing trust among employees and clients has been the most crucial aspect that has helped the company sail through the pandemic. “Building trust, as always, has been critical to our work culture during the pandemic where physical supervision is replaced with management by objectives. The cordial employee-employer relationship at Ericsson has helped it perform far better than others,” he says.





(This story appears in the 28 January, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)