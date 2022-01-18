Amit Ramani, founder and CEO of Awfis Space Solutions

Image: Amit Verma



We were all paranoid when the lockdown was announced,” says Amit Ramani, founder and CEO of Awfis Space Solutions, a co-working space. What if people never returned to work was a question that bothered Ramani when the first lockdown was imposed in March 2020.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 28 January, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)