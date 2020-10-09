Forbes India Rich List 2020: Rising above adversity

India has been hit hard by Covid-19, with more than 6 million cases—the world’s second-highest count—and reported a 24% plunge in economic growth for the quarter ending June. Despite this adversity, half of the nation’s 100 richest saw gains, rising a collective 14% to $517.5 billion even as the benchmark BSE Sensex remained flat from a year ago. More than half of that increase can be ascribed to one individual:

, at No. 1 for the 13th year, who added $37.3 billion to his fortune—a rise of 73%—to a net worth of $88.7 billion. Shares of his Reliance Industries soared when, amid the nation’s lockdown, Ambani raised more than $20 billion for Jio Platforms, Reliance’s fast-growing digital arm, from a string of marquee investors that included Facebook and Google. Investors are now eyeing Reliance Retail, which has already raised $4.4 billion from investors and recently made a major acquisition.

, who boosted his net worth 61% to $25.2 billion. Unfazed by the pandemic-induced travel slowdown, Adani, who aspires to be India’s airport king, acquired a 74% stake in Mumbai airport, the country’s second-busiest. Tech tycoon

, who ceded the post of chairman of HCL Technologies in July to his daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra, jumped three places to No. 3 with $20.4 billion as shares of India’s third-largest tech firm surged.

With a global health crisis raging, it’s no surprise that pharma entrepreneurs fared well. The fortune of vaccine billionaire

, whose privately held Serum Institute of India—led by his son Adar—has joined the race to produce Covid-19 vaccines, was up 26% to $11.5 billion. Listed companies making drugs to treat the virus saw their shares jump. The biggest percentage gainer on the list was

, founder of Biocon, which is set to start phase 4 trials of a potential Covid-19 drug. Her wealth nearly doubled to $4.6 billion.

There are nine newcomers this year. They include

, cofounder of Info Edge (India), which owns popular job and property websites; siblings

, cofounders of discount stock brokerage Zerodha Broking; and three specialty chemicals producers:

, founder of Vinati Organics,

, the patriarch of SRF, and brothers

of Aarti Industries.

More than a third of the listees saw their wealth decline, notably those with interests in real estate. A dozen dropped off this year, including Future Group founder Kishore Biyani, who sold the bulk of his debt-laden retail empire to Ambani’s Reliance Retail in August.

Additional reporting by Megha Bahree, Sean Kilachand and Anuradha Raghunathan.