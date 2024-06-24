Preparing for an investor meeting? Here's how to position your startup

An entrepreneurship expert—and longtime investor—offers advice for making your company attractive, whether the market is hot or cold
As early stage entrepreneurs make the funding rounds, they are going to be pitching to a lot of people like Carter Cast.
Cast, a clinical professor of entrepreneurship at the Kellogg School, was an operating partner of the Pritzker Group Venture Capital team from 2012–2022. This means that for the last decade he has met with hundreds of new and growth-stage entrepreneurs, listening to their pitches and reading their business plans. His aim: decide whether to invest.
[This article has been republished, with permission, from Kellogg Insight, the faculty research & ideas magazine of Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University]