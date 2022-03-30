



Life’s a mela (fair), and rarely does one get a third chance to browse through the stalls and discover a gem that only needs the right polish. But that’s pretty much the journey that Krishnakumar Natarajan and Parthasarathy NS have earned the right to embark on.



The co-founders of Mindtree—senior jobs at Wipro in their first innings—recently announced the final close of the inaugural fund at their early-stage venture capital (VC) firm Mela Ventures at ₹320 crore, well exceeding their initial target of ₹200 crore.





(This story appears in the 08 April, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)