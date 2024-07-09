"We will tap our India advantage for international expansion": Freshworks CEO

Dennis Woodside, who became CEO and president of Freshworks, is now the public face of the Nasdaq-listed Chennai-to-Silicon Valley SaaS company, while founder Girish Mathrubootham, as chairman, focuses on product strategy
As Freshworks pushes towards its first big target of hitting $1 billion in revenues by 2026, its India heritage will be an advantage, says Dennis Woodside, who took over as CEO and president, in a recent interview. The company is expanding its international customer base, and infusing more AI features across its three main product lines. Edited excerpts:
Q. Give us a peek into the conversations behind your transition to CEO.
I joined in September of 2022, and at the time I was talking to Freshworks and Mathrubootham, there was the possibility down the road that he would want to spend more time on product, engineering, and forward-looking strategy. So, when I came into the company, we had the team report both to me and to him, and we really were co-leading the business for well over a year.