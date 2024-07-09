In management practice, West isn't always best

There is a problematic absence of non-Western voices in management research
From data points to management practices, the Western world may be missing out on important insights from non-Western countries such as Brazil, China, India and South Africa.
Management is a global phenomenon, yet the body of management knowledge doesn’t always reflect that. Different cultures may have different — and equally interesting — contributions to the creation of successful organizations. After all, concepts such as mindfulness and employee well-being, which increasingly feature in Western management, owe much to Buddhism.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from IESE Business School. www.iese.edu/ Views expressed are personal.]