There's a little crazy inside me: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was at his candid best at the Forbes India Leadership Awards, held in Mumbai on March 7. The 43-year-old actor, who completed 20 years in the film industry last year, spoke about what has kept him going and how he’s always on the lookout for quality work. To get down to the brass tacks, he said it was all about being real, keeping it simple, and “having a relationship with your inner voice”. The actor, whose latest film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been enjoying commercial success at the box office, said, “I’ve always believed in myself, and I’ve always believed in improving, growth, rediscovery and trying to surprise the audience, and I think all that has got me here.”