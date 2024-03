Consumers shop for new energy vehicles at a ZEEKR store in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, on March 9, 2024. On March 8, 2024, the latest data released by the Passenger Federation showed that the retail volume of the domestic passenger car market in February was 1.095 million, down 21 percent year-on-year and 46.2 percent month-on-month. Image: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images