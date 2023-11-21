10 best-rated Airbnb homes across the globe

Desert Home with a Spa in Yucca Valley, CA, United States. Image credit: AirbnbE
mbarking on the quest for the perfect holiday destination and matching it with unique accommodations can be daunting. Airbnb's recent introduction, Guest Favorites
, alleviates this challenge by presenting a collection of the two million most beloved homes on the rental platform. The homes selected were based on ratings, reviews, and reliability. Delve into this exclusive selection and explore 10 of the highest-rated homes globally, adored by travellers for their exceptional allure.
1. Desert Home with a Spa in Yucca Valley, CA, United States
Nestled between Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley, this home boasts a boho-scandi minimalist design. Immerse yourself in tranquillity while enjoying breathtaking landscapes and unparalleled comfort.Home in a Picturesque Majorcan Village in Valldemossa, Spain. Image credit: Airbnb
2. Home in a Picturesque Majorcan Village in Valldemossa, Spain
Located within the serenity of a genuine rural village, this dwelling seamlessly combines rustic and modern styles in a charming stone house. Its balcony offers mesmerizing views of Serra de Tramuntana, a UNESCO World Heritage site.Secluded Chalet in the Woods in Lac-Beauport, Canada. Image credit: Airbnb
3. Secluded Chalet in the Woods in Lac-Beauport, Canada
Perched atop Mont-Tourbillon, this mountain retreat provides an ideal sanctuary to disconnect and immerse yourself in the beauty of nature. Guests can indulge in hiking adventures and savour breathtaking sunrises and sunsets.Also read: Where are travelers headed in 2024?Georgian Home in London, United Kingdom. Image credit: Airbnb
4. Georgian Home in London, United Kingdom
Built in 1697, this residence boasts Georgian-style architecture and sits in close proximity to Putney Bridge. It also offers convenient access for riverside strolls and visits to London's major attractions.Tropical Forest Apartment in Ilhabela, Brazil. Image credit: Airbnb
5. Tropical Forest Apartment in Ilhabela, Brazil
In this tropical apartment, you have the opportunity to immerse yourself in nature surrounded by waterfalls, parrots, and other wonders. In this accommodation, guests can also enjoy the spectacular night sky views from the comfort of their beds.Open Space in Montepulciano's Hearth in Italy. Image credit: Airbnb
6. Open Space in Montepulciano's Hearth in Italy
A mere stone's throw from Piazza Grande and strategically positioned for vineyard exploration. This lodging is a haven for wine enthusiasts. The house exudes rustic charm and cosiness with its wooden beams, terracotta floors, and stone walls.Also read: From Osaka to Quebec City: Top picks for winter travel in 2023Home with a Private Pool in Santa Marta, Colombia. Image credit: Airbnb
7. Home with a Private Pool in Santa Marta, Colombia
Situated in the heart of Santa Marta's historic centre, this villa captivates with its distinctive Republican architecture and a minimalist interior adorned with modern touches. It is designed as a sanctuary for relaxation and offers a tranquil and inviting atmosphere.Penthouse with Acropolis View in Athens, Greece. Image credit: Airbnb
8. Penthouse with Acropolis View in Athens, Greece
This loft, in the heart of Athens, is ideal for leisurely city strolls. The balcony is perfect for enjoying a good meal with fantastic views of the city as one of the windows also offers a captivating view of the Acropolis.Japanese Historical House in Kōshū-shi, Japan. Image credit: Airbnb
9. Japanese Historical House in Kōshū-shi, Japan
Immerse yourself in the distinctive architecture of this retreat, which dates back to the late Edo period (1603-1868). The house features traditional design and furnishings and has a rich history.Also read: 2023's best fine dining restaurants in the worldOff-grid Cabin in Mudgee, Australia. Image credit: Airbnb
10. Off-grid Cabin in Mudgee, Australia
Cameron Anderson Architects designed this unique New South Wales house. The retreat features an exterior of aluminium and an interior adorned with wood. This self-sustaining cabin is ideal for those looking to embrace an off-the-grid getaway.