A hopping elephant, a flying cyclist, a dodgy bullet: Eye-catching photos of this week



A caretaker helps Namal, a disabled elephant, with his exercises in Elephant Transit Home, Udawalawa, Sri Lanka, August 12, 2023. Rescued from a hunter's snare with a damaged hind leg, a prosthetic leg will be manufactured and fitted on Namal, a first for an elephant in recorded history.





An attendee watches US DJ Mister Cee's performance at a free block party commemorating 50 years of Hip-Hop in Brooklyn, New York, on August 5, 2023. The Five Block Party series features a loaded lineup of renowned DJs and seminal artists, along with street art installations.





Mount Merapi erupts, spewing an avalanche of searing gas clouds and lava, seen from Wonokerto village, Yogyakarta, an ancient centre of Javanese culture in Indonesia, August 9, 2023. The volcano's last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people and displaced 20,000 villagers.





US rider Hannah Roberts participates in the women's BMX Freestyle Park Final during the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, August 7, 2023. The 21-year-old American trick artist won the gold, posting a score of 91.04 points during her opening run to secure her fourth straight title and fifth overall.





A view of a palm grove west of the highway at Aravah Valley in the Negev desert, Israel, on July 30, 2023. With no natural freshwater, treated sewage water from domestic use is allocated to farmers, enabling the arid region to support the agricultural industry, a prototype for the country and perhaps the world.





A cat sits inside a dryer at the Rocky's Cat Club on the eve of International Cat Day in Ampang, Selangor, Malaysia, on August 7, 2023. Club regulars—cat and human—are greeted by Mr Flint, the front manager( a cat, of course) at the reception counter.





A bullet used during the attempted assassination of Pope John Paul II is seen in the crown on the statue of Holy Mary of Fatima at Parque Tejo, Lisbon, Portugal, August 6, 2023. Pope Francis led the holy mass for World Youth Day during his recent apostolic journey to Portugal.





An employee works on the production line of LED strip lights at Jingyuxin Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province of China, on August 8, 2023. The penetration rate of LEDs worldwide is expected to reach around 76 percent in 2025, according to Statista.





This underwater picture shows Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina during a training session on August 9, 2023, in Teahupo'o, Tahiti, French Polynesia, a few days before the WSL Shiseido Tahiti pro surfing event. A shallow reef that's taken its fair share of skin over the years, Teahupo'o translated means "Wall of Skulls."

