To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Life
  4. A hopping elephant, a flying cyclist, a dodgy bullet: Eye-catching photos of this week

A hopping elephant, a flying cyclist, a dodgy bullet: Eye-catching photos of this week

The world never ceases to amaze us. Stumped by a disabled's hindsight, slumped from an assassin's foresight—this series of photos resonate beyond its description of a leisurely flip or a deep read this weekend

By Madhu Kapparath
Published: Aug 14, 2023 04:59:37 PM IST
Updated: Aug 14, 2023 05:03:22 PM IST

A hopping elephant, a flying cyclist, a dodgy bullet: Eye-catching photos of this weekImage: Thilina Kaluthotage/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A caretaker helps Namal, a disabled elephant, with his exercises in Elephant Transit Home, Udawalawa, Sri Lanka, August 12, 2023. Rescued from a hunter's snare with a damaged hind leg, a prosthetic leg will be manufactured and fitted on Namal, a first for an elephant in recorded history.

A hopping elephant, a flying cyclist, a dodgy bullet: Eye-catching photos of this weekImage: KENA BETANCUR / AFP
An attendee watches US DJ Mister Cee's performance at a free block party commemorating 50 years of Hip-Hop in Brooklyn, New York, on August 5, 2023. The Five Block Party series features a loaded lineup of renowned DJs and seminal artists, along with street art installations.

A hopping elephant, a flying cyclist, a dodgy bullet: Eye-catching photos of this weekImage: DEVI RAHMAN / AFP
Mount Merapi erupts, spewing an avalanche of searing gas clouds and lava, seen from Wonokerto village, Yogyakarta, an ancient centre of Javanese culture in Indonesia, August 9, 2023. The volcano's last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people and displaced 20,000 villagers.

A hopping elephant, a flying cyclist, a dodgy bullet: Eye-catching photos of this weekImage: Oli SCARFF / AFP
US rider Hannah Roberts participates in the women's BMX Freestyle Park Final during the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, August 7, 2023. The 21-year-old American trick artist won the gold, posting a score of 91.04 points during her opening run to secure her fourth straight title and fifth overall.

A hopping elephant, a flying cyclist, a dodgy bullet: Eye-catching photos of this weekImage: MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP
A view of a palm grove west of the highway at Aravah Valley in the Negev desert, Israel, on July 30, 2023. With no natural freshwater, treated sewage water from domestic use is allocated to farmers, enabling the arid region to support the agricultural industry, a prototype for the country and perhaps the world.

A hopping elephant, a flying cyclist, a dodgy bullet: Eye-catching photos of this weekImage: Mohd RASFAN / AFP
A cat sits inside a dryer at the Rocky's Cat Club on the eve of International Cat Day in Ampang, Selangor, Malaysia, on August 7, 2023. Club regulars—cat and human—are greeted by Mr Flint, the front manager( a cat, of course) at the reception counter.

A hopping elephant, a flying cyclist, a dodgy bullet: Eye-catching photos of this weekImage: Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters
A bullet used during the attempted assassination of Pope John Paul II is seen in the crown on the statue of Holy Mary of Fatima at Parque Tejo, Lisbon, Portugal, August 6, 2023. Pope Francis led the holy mass for World Youth Day during his recent apostolic journey to Portugal.

A hopping elephant, a flying cyclist, a dodgy bullet: Eye-catching photos of this weekImage: Wei Dongsheng/VCG via Getty Images
An employee works on the production line of LED strip lights at Jingyuxin Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province of China, on August 8, 2023. The penetration rate of LEDs worldwide is expected to reach around 76 percent in 2025, according to Statista.

A hopping elephant, a flying cyclist, a dodgy bullet: Eye-catching photos of this weekImage: Ben Thouard / AFP
This underwater picture shows Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina during a training session on August 9, 2023, in Teahupo'o, Tahiti, French Polynesia, a few days before the WSL Shiseido Tahiti pro surfing event. A shallow reef that's taken its fair share of skin over the years, Teahupo'o translated means "Wall of Skulls."

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Women wrestlers battle for equality with Swiss 'schwinger kings'
Top 10 poorest countries in the world by GDP per capita [2023]