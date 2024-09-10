After leaving Alexander McQueen, British fashion designer Sarah Burton takes over at Givenchy

Burton, 50, who was creative director at Alexander McQueen for more than a decade after its founder's suicide, has designed clothes for a host of global stars, including actor Cate Blanchett and singer Lady Gaga
British fashion designer Sarah Burton, who famously created Princess Catherine's wedding dress, is the new creative director of Givenchy, the luxury French house said Monday.Burton, 50, who was creative director at Alexander McQueen for more than a decade after its founder's suicide, has designed clothes for a host of global stars including actor Cate Blanchett and singer Lady Gaga.