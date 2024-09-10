'Paris has made the Olympics cool again'

Grégoire Weil and Chloé Thomas of W Conran Design talk about designing the Look of the Games, encompassing inclusivity and sustainability, and creating a legacy that lasts beyond four weeks
Four years ago, while the world was reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, the design and branding team at W Conran Design was meeting the Olympic Games organising teams on Microsoft Teams to fulfil a commitment that France had made to the world—of hosting the Summer Olympics and the Paralympics in Paris in 2024.