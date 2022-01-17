The Tragedy of Macbeth" by Joel Coen

Image: Courtesy of Apple +



In the four centuries since Shakespeare wrote the Scottish Play, there has never been a Macbeth quite like Denzel Washington.



A double-Oscar winner, he is regularly named the greatest actor of his era, and has already received every nomination going for new film "The Tragedy of Macbeth," out Friday on Apple TV+.



He is also 67—and his Lady Macbeth played by 64-year-old Frances McDormand—meaning their ruthless couple would be most unlikely to create an heir to their ill-gotten crown.





Fresh eyes

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.