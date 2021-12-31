Rajkumar Rao has earned his stripes as an actor with acclaimed performances in films such as Love, Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD), Kai Po Che, Queen, Shahid—for which he won a National Award

During the shooting of Bose: Dead/Alive in sultry Kolkata, director Pulkit was in a quandary. He felt the prosthetics that Rajkummar Rao, who was essaying the role of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose in the 2017 web series, had to use would limit his performance. He expressed his apprehensions with the actor and suggested, almost expecting a refusal, that he should shave his head for a partially bald look.



“I knew it was impractical for a mainstream actor to do that as they do multiple things together. Raj requested me to give him a couple of days. And he got back, saying, baal udaa dete hai (let us get rid of the hair). He made my life so easy,” recalls Pulkit, who goes only by his first name. “I told him on set that an actor like Rajkummar spoils a filmmaker.”





