Amateur petrolheads bump and roll in Sweden's wild 'Folkrace'

Started in Finland in the 1970s, the sport has spread across the Nordic countries, gaining popularity as a race for ordinary people—"folk" in Swedish—owing to its focus on keeping the cars budget-friendly
Barrelling down a dirt track in cars that already look ready for the scrap heap, the amateur drivers of Sweden's popular "Folkrace" try their best not to flip over.
They don't always succeed, as driver Emelie Bergbom found out only seconds into her race, organised recently by the Fjaras Motor Club in southern Sweden.
Heading into the first turn, where most accidents happen, her beat-up red and black classic Saab rolled over and landed upside down.