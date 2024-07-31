Anxiety could increase the risk of developing dementia, research suggests

Mental health disorders, such as stress and anxiety, are the subject of much scientific research to assess their long-term impact on health, and, more specifically, on the risk of dementia
Anxiety, whether new or chronic, could be harmful in the long term, according to a new study. The research suggests that this common mental health disorder can significantly increase the risk of dementia. These findings should be taken into account when implementing measures to better treat anxiety, and to do so at an early stage.