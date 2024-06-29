Battle intensifies between NYC authorities and rideshare operators

This battle between New York City authorities and ride-hailing service operators Uber and Lyft revolves around a rule by the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) regulating their activity in the US city
New York City has taken aim at ride-hailing service operators after demanding that they pay drivers for idle time between rides, in order to ensure them a decent minimum wage. In response, Uber has decided to disconnect its drivers from its app during low-demand periods, which has now earned the company the wrath of unions.