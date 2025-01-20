Chinese artist cashes in on Buddha-like Trump statues

Donald Trump is not typically known for his calm or reserve, but in a craftsman's workshop in rural China the US president-elect sits in divine contemplation.

Cross-legged with his eyes half-closed in a pose evoking the Buddha, this porcelain version of America's divisive leader-in-waiting is the work of designer and sculptor Hong Jinshi.

The Zen-like figures—which Hong sells for between 999 and 20,000 yuan (about $140 to $2,700) depending on their size—first went viral in 2021 on the e-commerce platform Taobao, attracting national headlines.

And ahead of the real estate magnate's inauguration for a second term, they have become hot property again.

"In the days after he won the election there was a lot of interest," said Hong, who originally designed the statues as a joke.