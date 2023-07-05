Discover the world's most luxurious pools

The Sanchaya in Lagoi, Indonesia. Image credit: ShutterstockL
uxurious pools tend to showcase stunning designs and lavish amenities that create a captivating and sensory-rich atmosphere. These pools are often located in breathtaking settings, whether it is perched on the edge of a pristine beach or nestled within lush tropical gardens. Here are some of the world's most luxurious pools, according to Booking.com
1. Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort—Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
The infinity pool at Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, provides an unparalleled view that stretches directly towards the Sea of Cortez. The pool area is a beautifully designed outdoor space surrounded by palm trees. Guests can enjoy their vacation in a relaxing atmosphere and the amenities offered around the pool area. Also read: 5 most expensive islands to visit in 2023
2. The Sanchaya—Lagoi, Indonesia
The Sanchaya in Lagoi, Indonesia, has a large pool that faces the sea surrounding Bintan Island, where guests can catch a glimpse of dolphins and turtles. Comfortable loungers and other amenities around the pool area offer guests an enjoyable experience. Within the estate lies a four-bedroom private beachfront residence that features a private infinity pool.
3. La Bastide de Gordes—Gordes, France
La Bastide de Gordes is a Provencal-style residence in Gordes village known for its stunning architecture and breathtaking views. Surrounded by greenery, the hotel's pool lies by the old, fortified walls. Guests can take advantage of its pool terraces overlooking the Luberon Valley and the countryside.
4. Oia Santo Maris Luxury Suites and Spa—Oía, Greece
5. Four Seasons Resort Seychelles—Baie Lazare Mahé, Seychelles
The Four Seasons Resort Seychelles is a luxurious beachfront property in Baie Lazare Mahé, Seychelles. While it offers a range of amenities that provide guests a refreshing break, its pools are a major highlight. The resort features multiple infinity pools that blend seamlessly with the surrounding natural beauty. What's more, each villa at the resort has a private pool.
