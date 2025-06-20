England Test series victory more special than IPL title, says India skipper Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill believes captaining India to a Test series victory in England would be a bigger achievement than winning the Indian Premier League.

Gill is set for his first assignment since succeeding Rohit Sharma as Test skipper as he leads a new-look side in the first of five matches against Ben Stokes' England at Headingley this week.

Test cricket, for so long the pinnacle of the game, has to compete with T20 franchise leagues around the world and players have multiple commitments.

Gill, who won the IPL title with Gujarat Giants in 2022, still views Tests, and especially series wins outside of Asia, as the ultimate achievement.

"You don't get many opportunities as a captain to be able to come to England -- maybe two, if you're the best of your generation, maybe three -- and you get to have a crack at the IPL every year," the batsman told a pre-match press conference in Leeds on Thursday.