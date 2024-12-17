EU consumers will only need one charger for all small electronics by the year-end

The universal charger is here! From December 28, 2024, all small and medium-sized electronic devices on the EU market will be required to be compatible with a single, common charger.

In compliance with the EU's "Common Charger Directive," manufacturers will be required to use USB-C based chargers for smartphones and other portable electronics sold on the EU market from December 28, 2024. Product categories concerned include cell phones and smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones and earbuds, game consoles, speakers, reading devices, as well as keyboards, mice and portable navigation systems. Note that laptop manufacturers have until April 26, 2026, to comply with the directive.

Companies will also have to offer the separate sale of devices and chargers, indicated by a pictogram. For consumers, this will not necessarily be a huge upheaval. Many smartphone manufacturers already no longer supply chargers in their boxes, starting with major manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi. This encourages customers to use the same charger they had before, or to buy a new one only if necessary.

Having the same charger for your smartphone, e-reader or games console has a number of advantages, starting with the ability to keep the same charger while changing models, thus saving money and avoiding cluttering your home with unnecessary products. Finally, a single charger makes it easier to help another person out, whatever the device concerned.

All these measures aim to reduce the environmental footprint caused by CO2 emissions generated by the production of electronic devices, including their indispensable chargers. According to the European Commission, unused and discarded chargers account for 11,000 tonnes of electronic waste in Europe every year. In addition, the Commission estimates that this measure should save consumers €250 million a year by preventing them from buying chargers they don't need.