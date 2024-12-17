Why pet-sitting is now a trendy job in Singapore

Singapore aspires to be a global tech player, but its residents don't necessarily want to work in the sector. It seems that they may be more interested in less time-consuming and less stressful occupations such as chauffeur, bakery sales assistant or pet-sitter.

For many, pet-sitting is a way of supplementing their income. In Singapore, however, it is one of the most sought-after professions for job applicants. In the city-state, pet-sitting ads saw a 260% increase in views on Indeed between November 2023 and November 2024, according to the American news network CNBC. Job vacancies for zookeepers are also attracting growing interest, with an increase of 149% over the same period.

In addition to jobs involving contact with animals, service and support jobs -- such as private chauffeur, sales assistant or receptionist -- are also attracting strong interest from Singapore's jobseekers. These positions reflect the desire of many of the country's workers for greater simplicity in their working lives. "For many, roles like pet-sitting or chauffeuring offer something that high-stakes jobs often struggle to provide: simplicity, flexibility, and a sense of control," Indeed career expert, Saumitra Chand, told CNBC.

But Singaporean companies are more focused on finding sales and marketing managers and artificial intelligence engineers. This makes for a contrasting job market, Saumitra Chand tells CNBC, with "employers chasing innovation while jobseekers gravitate toward roles that feel accessible and practical."

This phenomenon can be explained by several factors, not least the need of many workers to free themselves from the omnipresent stress of Singapore's professional world. In the city-state, the workaholic lifestyle is highly valued. It's viewed positively to put in extra hours and work up to six days a week. As a result, working people in Singapore are among the most stressed in the world. Meanwhile, the rising cost of living is pushing jobseekers into occupations that do not require long training periods, in order to meet their immediate financial needs.

Nevertheless, Singapore's government is making significant efforts to encourage its citizens, particularly women, to take up careers in the technology and e-commerce sectors. Despite this, the city-state's inhabitants seem more keen on becoming pet-sitters -- with less pressure and more freedom.