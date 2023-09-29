Fancy a free mini-break in Shrek's swamp?





Fancy stepping into the world of Shrek? From October 13, Airbnb will be offering a few lucky fans the chance to spend a few days in the swamp where the DreamWorks ogre lives. And while it's a relatively short experience, it also happens to be free.



You won't have to travel to the "Kingdom of Far Far Away," but to the hills of the Scottish Highlands to step through the door of Shrek's legendary home. The Airbnb platform has announced a new experience, offering users the chance to spend the night in one of the most cult locations from the DreamWorks movie.





However, unlike other properties on offer on the site, Shrek's swamp will not be available for regular bookings. Instead, Airbnb is offering a two-night stay for up to three people. The exact address will only be provided after booking.To try to book this experience, interested parties will need to make a reservation request from October 13 at 6 pm BST, directly on the Airbnb website. While Airbnb specifies that this is not a contest, there is no indication of how the winners will be chosen.Moreover, the lucky guests won't be able to select just any date, as their stay must take place between October 27 and 29, 2023. A great way to celebrate Halloween early! And to mark the occasion, the platform has also announced a donation to the HopScotch Children's Charity, which "provides some of Scotland’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children with respite breaks through nurturing and dynamic holiday trips," without specifying the amount of the said donation.Visitors can discover a decor similar to that of the cult movie, and tuck into a parfait and waffles. What's more, just like in the movie, visitors will have to go outside to use the bathroom.This isn't the first time that Airbnb has offered stays in locations seen in cult movies or TV shows. Users have already been offered the chance to bunk down in Carrie Bradshaw's apartment from "Sex and the City" and the "Home Alone" house, for example.This trend is similar to that of "set-jetting," or choosing your vacation destination based on locations featured in movies and TV shows.