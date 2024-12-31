From Oliver Bearman to Vaibhav Suryavanshi, five sports stars to watch in 2025

There may not be an Olympics but there is still plenty of sport to look forward to in 2025 and while some will be looking at it as a final swansong, others will see the year as the springboard to sporting greatness.

AFP Sport looks at five young pretenders to keep an eye on over the next 12 months:

Formula 1 - Oliver Bearman

The 19-year-old, who will race alongside Esteban Ocon at Haas, is not going to win the 2025 Formula One title but this will be the season when the young Briton lays down a marker for years to come.

A graduate of the Ferrari driver academy, Bearman made his F1 debut as a late replacement for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in Saudi Arabia in 2024. Driving a mature race, he finished seventh, provoking excitement over another young talent joining the grid.

"I always feel like I'm at home when I get in an F1 car, which is nice. And every time I get in an F1 car, I feel more and more at home. It's a good feeling," he said.