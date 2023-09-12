From Romania to Ecuador, top 5 travel destinations for architecture enthusiasts

Iasi, Romania. Image credit: ShutterstockT
ravel destinations with a rich architectural history provide a sense of timelessness and cultural depth that can be fascinating to explore. Architecture can be a powerful lens to explore and appreciate different cultures and places. Building supplies retailer Buildworld
studied Tripadvisor reviews of local architecture and the ranking of the top 20 cities across the globe to uncover the best travel destinations for architecture enthusiasts to explore. Here are the top five cities on the global list.
1. Iasi, Romania
Iasi stands proudly as one of Romania's ancient cities, nestled in the country's northeastern region. Its architectural tapestry serves as a testament to a vibrant and storied past. Among its notable landmarks, the Palace of Culture, a magnificent structure conceived in the early 1900s, stands tall in a splendid neogothic design. This sprawling 365-room palace also serves as the home to four of the city's prestigious museums. Adding to Iasi's cultural grandeur, the "Saint Parascheva" Metropolitan Cathedral, the largest Orthodox church in Romania, graces the cityscape with its awe-inspiring Italian Renaissance architecture.Dunham Massey Hall, Manchester, United Kingdom. Image credit: Shutterstock
2. Manchester, United Kingdom
UK's Manchester is renowned for its passionate devotion to football and an electrifying music scene. Yet, within its bustling streets, a treasure trove of hidden gems awaits exploration, with architectural marvels that tell their own stories. For instance, The Palace Theatre Manchester, an architectural jewel erected in 1891, was skilfully crafted by the visionary architect Alfred Darbyshire. This magnificent theatre has evolved through time, witnessing a series of transformative changes since opening day. Beyond the city's bounds, nestled between Manchester and the serene landscapes of rural Cheshire, lies the venerable Dunham Massey Hall. With a history spanning over four centuries and surrounded by a sprawling 300-acre deer park, this historical gem stands as a testament to the region's rich heritage.Dunham Massey Hall, Manchester, United Kingdom. Image credit: Shutterstock
3. Quezon City, Philippines
Quezon City, located in the Philippines, is steeped in history and culture, offering a rich tapestry of experiences for visitors and residents alike. While its modern developments may be prominent, the city's historical and cultural treasures truly set it apart. One of the city's most striking features is its historic churches. Many of These sacred structures dating back centuries bear witness to the city's spiritual heritage. One of the city's standout architectural gems is the art-deco-style memorial dedicated to former President Manuel L Quezon, after whom the city is named.Liverpool, United Kingdom. Image credit: Shutterstock
4. Liverpool, United Kingdom
Liverpool, renowned as the legendary hometown of The Beatles, beckons explorers to uncover its multifaceted charms, with architectural wonders that rival its musical heritage. Dominating the cityscape with its grandeur, the Liverpool Cathedral stands tall as the largest cathedral and religious building in Britain. This monumental masterpiece, designed by architect Giles Gilbert Scott, invites visitors to marvel at its awe-inspiring architecture and spiritual significance. St. George's Hall is among Liverpool's architectural treasures. This neoclassical marvel, which first welcomed guests in 1854, has etched its presence as an iconic venue in the city's history. Its stately facade and grand interiors provide a glimpse into the city's rich heritage and its enduring commitment to the arts and culture.Quito, Ecuador. Image credit: Shutterstock
5. Quito, Ecuador
Quito, Ecuador's jewel nestled within a stunning Andean valley, is an awe-inspiring city framed by the majestic peaks of volcanoes. Beyond its breathtaking natural setting, Quito's architectural treasures showcase its history, culture, and unique geographic position. The Fundación Iglesia de la Compañía emerges as a cultural gem, a Jesuit church that weaves together baroque and Quiteno-colonial art into a breathtaking tableau with opulent interiors adorned with resplendent golden altars and gilded columns. The Basilica del Voto Nacional takes centre stage as Quito's largest church. A masterpiece of architectural splendour, its bronze doors and vibrant stained glass windows beckon visitors with timeless grandeur.