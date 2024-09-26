Glossing: When positivity turns toxic in the workplace

Glossing refers to the practice of suppressing negative emotions at work, whatever the circumstances
It's all very well having a positive attitude at work, but it's not always easy to keep a smile on your face when workloads pile up and stress takes its toll. Yet some employees feel obliged to do so, even if this can prove detrimental.
From loss of motivation to burnout to depression, the mental health of the working population has continued to deteriorate since the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet some employees feel compelled to put on a happy face at the office, as if simply adopting a positive attitude was enough to silence their professional malaise. This is known as “glossing.”