The coral reefs of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia are vulnerable to global warming. But the recent drop in atmospheric temperatures observed in this region could help delay coral bleaching, says the Australian government.



Corals are severely affected by marine heat waves, which are becoming increasingly frequent due to global warming. The increase in water temperatures leads to an acidification of the oceans, generating significant thermal stress to the corals (which eventually manifests itself by bleaching, i.e., the death of these reefs).





