



One of the great things about podcasts is that you can listen to them anywhere—at home, in the office, on public transport and in the car. But a new US study reveals that listeners mostly tune in to these audio shows while driving.



What do you do while listening to podcasts? That's the question that the research firm NuVoodoo asked 3,298 Americans between the ages of 14 and 54. And most of them are in a good position to answer it, since they listen to them every week. And it turns out that 49% of the respondents regularly tune in while driving.





The standout media for multitasking

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.