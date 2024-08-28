Ikea testing online second-hand furniture marketplace

Called Ikea Preowned, the marketplace opened for a trial period this summer and will continue until December, the company said
Swedish flatpack furniture retailer Ikea said Monday it had launched an online marketplace for its second-hand furniture, enabling customers to sell directly to each other.
"We are testing a digital second-hand marketplace in Oslo and Madrid to help customers connect, buy, and sell preowned Ikea items between each other," Tolga Oncu, head of retail at Ikea Retail told AFP, confirming a report in the Financial Times.