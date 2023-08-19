In the Moment: Celebrating photojournalists on World Photography Day

A migrant rests after arriving in Dungeness, Britain, August 16, 2023. Official figures collated by the BBC show that 17,234 people have arrived in the UK in 365 small boats so far this year. Image: Toby Melville / ReutersA Pakistani porter huddles beneath a plastic sheet as night falls on the trail between Askole and K2, world’s second tallest mountain in the Karakoram range of Gilgit–Baltistan, Pakistan, July 12, 2023. Caravans of Pakistani porters tote live chickens and lawn furniture for adventurers seeking an audience with the world's second-highest peak. Image: Joe STENSON / AFPSuffering from heatstroke, an eight month pregnant Marisol Verdugo is helped by volunteers at a distribution point where hundreds gather every week to receive food staples, baby products and fans donated by Fundacion Madrina NGO Madrid, Spain, August 16, 2023. Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura / ReutersPeople carry their belongings — and dear ones — as they flee Carrefour Feuilless after gangs took over their neighbourhood, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, August 15, 2023.Gang violence has soared since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, which led to much of the country's territory falling out of government control. Image: Ralph Tedy Erol / ReutersA fire truck on a road in the middle of scorched lands after a wildfire in the Catalonian region on the Spanish-French border, near Colera, Spain, August 6, 2023. Image: Nacho Doce / ReutersA woman from Colombia helps her children crawl past concertina wire — deployed to deter migrants — after crossing the Rio Grande river into Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S. July 27, 2023. Image: Adrees Latif / ReutersA Waorani Indigenous man goes hunting in the Waorani Community of Bameno, Ecuador, on July 29, 2023. The small village of Bameno, on the banks of the Cononaco River are guardians of the Yasuni National Park, one of the most diverse biosphere reserves in the world. Image: Galo Paguay / AFPA devotee walks past a Parsi Zoroastrian fire temple depicting carvings of ancient priests on the occasion of Navroz or the Parsi New Year in Mumbai, India, August 16, 2023. Navroz marks the beginning of Spring, representing renewal of Nature. Image: Francis Mascarenhas / ReutersRapper Joost performs at Lowlands Festival 2023 at Walibi Holland Biddinghuizen on August 18, 2023 in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands. Joost, who started out as a YouTuber, sings rap with a comedic tone to them. Image: Roberto Finizio/Getty ImagesMadrid residents Raquel and Nasser cool off at a fountain with their dog Romeo during the third heatwave of the summer in Madrid, Spain, August 8, 2023. There are eighteen Spanish phrases to complain about the heat and true Spaniards had enough reason to put most of it to use these past weeks. Image: Susana Vera / ReutersSeattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez is sloshed by a jug of water from right fielder Teoscar Hernandez while being interviewed after the game against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington, USA. Image: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports/ ReutersPeople watch meteor streaks in the night sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower in the Siberian town of Yeniseysk in the Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia August 12, 2023. At its peak, up to 100 shooting stars per hour streaked across the sky around the world – more than one a minute. Image: Alexey Malgavko / ReutersA replica of the Cabuchet Statue of the Virgin Mary is carried among pilgrims attending the Torchlight Marian procession during the Assumption Day celebrations in Lourdes, France, August 14, 2023. A BBC report quoted organisers saying there had been a late surge in bookings, possibly from people who were seeking solace in faith. Image: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP