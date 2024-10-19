Independent studio turns Disney's 'Tron' into video game

The original Oscar-nominated film "Tron", which came out in 1982, tells the story of Kevin Flynn, a programmer who gets trapped in a virtual world created by a computer and attempts to escape
Spearheading a small independent studio, British video game developer Mike Bithell has been writing his latest brainchild, an adaptation of Disney's sci-fi saga "Tron" unveiled earlier this week.
