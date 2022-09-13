Leather, berets, and boots: Fall essentials for your wardrobe





What will you be wearing this fall? After two years of joggers, puffer vests and leggings, it's time for a more chic and rock'n'roll wardrobe. The total leather look will be the star of this new season, joined by slouchy boots and berets. Think "Emily in Paris."





Think pink

Check out our 75th Independence year discounts on subscriptions, additional Rs.750/- off website prices. Use coupon code INDIA75 at checkout. Click here for details.

Back to school or back to work often requires a wardrobe refresh. It's time to sort through your closet and pull out snugger pieces to help you step out into the new season as you should. And this year, there's no question of reaching for a casual, bland—albeit practical—wardrobe. Brands and designers have a chic, rock 'n' roll-tinged wardrobe in store, dotted here and there with bright colors, celebrating the return to normal life. And people seem to like it.Seen time and again on the catwalks of the different fashion capitals during the fall-winter 2022 shows, the full leather look is already proving a hit with women around the world, according to the global fashion search engine Stylight*. Demand for total leather looks jumped 247% in July 2022 compared to the same period last year. Leather dresses, skirts, coats, suits, tops and pants—whether real or synthetic—are all looking popular. And what better to complete the look than a pair of slouchy boots, the flagship shoes of the season, seeing search interest skyrocket over the same period (+1,000%).If you're not a fan of leather, don't panic! There will be other alternatives on offer to spice up your fall looks, starting with colorful pieces and outfits. Single color looks -- also seen at the last fashion week—are poised to be ultra popular this fall, with demand up 393%. Red and mauve are among the most popular shades, but pink -- associated with the Barbiecore micro-trend—will undoubtedly be the star of the season.On the accessories side, apart from slouchy boots, ankle-strap ballet flats also seem to be winning over many women across the globe, with a 39% increase in search interest year-on-year. Fur trims—whether on coats, dresses or handbags—have also been popular in recent weeks (+53%). And so has the beret, a symbol of French chic, which is undoubtedly benefiting from the worldwide success of the show "Emily in Paris," season three of which is expected to land later this year. Clicks for the category have increased by 39% in one year. All of which is enough to build you a look worthy of the show's most stylish characters.