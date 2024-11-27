Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Manga adaptation 'Drops of God' nets International Emmy Award

The show, an adaption of a hit Japanese manga of the same name, follows the estranged daughter of a French wine critic as she battles his protege to try and claim her inheritance

By AFPRelaxnews
Published: Nov 27, 2024 01:50:36 PM IST
Updated: Nov 27, 2024 01:54:14 PM IST

The first season of The first season of "Drops of God" streamed on Apple TV+ in 2023, with the forthcoming second season also acquired by the American streaming service. Image: Apple TV+©

French-Japanese mini-series "Drops of God" won the International Emmy Award for best drama series on Monday night.

The show, an adaption of a hit Japanese manga of the same name, follows the estranged daughter of a French wine critic as she battles his protege to try and claim her inheritance. 

The first season of the show streamed on Apple TV+ in 2023, with the forthcoming second season also acquired by the American streaming service. 

"It's a series about family, bonds and the search for identity in the world of wine, which is a world of its own," the show's star Fleur Geffrier told AFP at the awards ceremony in New York.

The International Emmy Awards honor television produced outside the United States. The international version is held separately from the Emmy awards given to American productions.

