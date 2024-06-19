Meteoric rise of South Korea's webtoons powers Nasdaq IPO

The business of webtoons -- online-only, mobile-friendly comics -- has seen explosive growth around the world since the format emerged 20 years ago in South Korea.
When Bae Jin-soo quit his well-paying job at one of South Korea's biggest conglomerates to write stories, his parents were so upset they kicked him out of the house.
But around seventeen years later, Bae is one of the biggest names in South Korea's thriving billion-dollar webtoon industry, having taught himself to draw and penned hits that have been turned into YouTube reality shows, plus a major Netflix series.