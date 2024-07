For the first time, worrying levels of fiberglass—or glass reinforced plastic (GRP)—particles have been detected in oysters and mussels collected off the south coast of England. This situation raises both ecological and health-related concerns.





In the spring, research conducted by Dartmouth College in the USA revealed the presence of no less than 26 varieties of PFAS (so-called "forever chemicals") in samples of cod, haddock, lobster, salmon, scallop, shrimp and tuna. Now, a new study has revealed worrying levels of fiberglass in oysters and mussels.Researchers from the UK's University of Brighton and University of Portsmouth have detected worrying levels of fiberglass in a selection of oysters and mussels collected in Chichester Harbor between December 2018 and May 2019. The collection area, located not far from Portsmouth, is situated downstream from an active boatyard. And therein lies the problem.After analyzing the bivalves, the researchers found that oysters contained up to 11,220 fiberglass particles per kilogram, and mussels had 2,740 fiberglass particles per kilogram. The maximum was reached when many boats were under repair. And it's worth noting that nearly 80% of the hulls of boats less than 20 meters long are made of fiberglass, according to this research, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials. In a news release, the study authors state that fiberglass, or glass reinforced plastic (GRP), "which is used extensively in boat manufacturing, is breaking down and contaminating coastal waters. This material, once thought to be durable and beneficial, is now causing unexpected harm to marine life."And that's not all. "The ingestion of GRP can interfere with their digestive systems, leading to physiological stress and even death. This not only affects marine life but could also have significant implications for human health, given that these bivalves often end up on our plates," the study news release explains.The problem is twofold: on the one hand, it is ecological. "It’s a global issue, particularly for island nations with limited landfill space. Efforts are being made to find viable disposal solutions, but more needs to be done to prevent at-sea dumping and onshore burning," says professor Fay Couceiro of the University of Portsmouth.But it could have repercussions for human health too. In March, separate research published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that patients whose carotid artery tissue contained microplastics or nanoplastics were twice as likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke.