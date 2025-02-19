Rio de Janeiro swelters in heatwave amid run-up to Carnival

Rio de Janeiro residents and tourists baked Monday in scorching temperatures as the city's crowded pre-Carnival street parties swung into full gear.

The municipality's Rio Alert system recorded 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) in the west of the city—the highest temperature on record since 2014.

The previous record was 43.8 in November 2023—the day after a Taylor Swift fan died from heat exhaustion during her concert in the city.

"We are expecting the hottest summer in recent years," Rio's health secretary Daniel Soranz told AFP on Monday.

"In January, more than 3,000 people were treated in municipal emergency services due to the intense heat," particularly for sunburns and dehydration, Soranz said, adding this was more than double the numbers seen in recent years.