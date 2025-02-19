Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes returns

From sizing advice via selfies to robot stock-takers, online shopping behemoths have increasingly turned to artificial intelligence in a bid to stem the flow of bad-for-business clothes returns.

Up to 30 percent of fashion items bought on the internet are sent back, according to a late 2024 study by consulting firm McKinsey and the Business of Fashion website—not least because "clients are buying several sizes or styles and returning most of them".

That practice drags down profit margins. Each returned package costs between $21 and $46 on average given the costs of transport, treatment and making the item fit for selling again, according to a separate McKinsey study.

"Seventy percent of returns are linked to a sizing issue," said Zoe Tournant, whose company Fringuant markets an AI-driven algorithm to fix that, charging clients between 5,000 to 100,000 euros ($5,250 to $105,000) a year.

Armed with the customer's height, weight and a quick selfie taken on the phone, the French-based startup promises shoppers a better idea of what size would fit them best.